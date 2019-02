Box Office: 'How To Train Your Dragon' Soars To $274M Worldwide

1. review )- $55.5M/$58MThe apparent finale of Dreamworks'franchise,, topped the previous two entries with a huge $55M opening weekend. That's on top of the $2.5M it earned in early previews. Overseas it had an earlier rollout and so far the numbers there are huge with $216M for $274M overall. I find it hard to believe Dreamworks will let this be the end. THrough three movies, a long-running TV series, and other various forms of media the audience hasn't diminished in the least. In terms of records, this is the second highest-grossing animated debut for the month of February behind only 2014's2.- $12M/$60.6MA mixed bag for James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez's expensive sci-fi epic,. The down side: a 58% drop and only $60M domestic after two weekends isn't a good look for the $200M+ film, which needs to make significantly more than that to break even.sucking up many of the IMAX screens didn't help. On the plus side, its doing gangbusters overseas with over $100M already, $68M from China, and a Japan release still on the way. I still expect the film will hold fairly steady untilblows up the spot in a couple weeks. But I went to seeagain last night and there was a sizable crowd. Cameron movies tend to be very leggy and I expect this will be no different.3.- $10M/$83.6M4.= $8M/$8.2MWWE biopicexpanded to over 2700 theatres and earned $8M. This is already shaping up to be one of the biggest pro wrestling movies ever, which admittedly isn't saying much. The film is banking pretty hard on the presence of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has a couple of brief cameos as himself, and for the WWE audience to turn out and support the story of Paige, a former WWE Women's Champion. The last wrestling movie to have a much impact at the box office was Darren Aronofsky'swhich only made $26M domestic a decade ago.5.- $7.5M/$33.7M6.- $5.2M/$45M7.- $4.9M/$21.6M8.- $3.3M/$27M9.- $3.2M/$99.7M10.- $2.2M