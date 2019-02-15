Ben Affleck Makes It Official: "I'm Not Batman"

Batfleck...NO MORE!! It's been clear for months that Ben Affleck's time as Batman was done. His facial expressions and faux cheerleading during the Justice League press tour said it all, and when Matt Reeves started looking everywhere but in his direction for The Batman, it was all but a done deal. The only thing we needed was for somebody to come right on out and make it official.
It doesn't get more official than straight from Affleck's mouth. On last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel, Affleck came right out and said the words, "I'm not Batman."
That was preceded by a lot of silly shit and his reasoning for leaving the role...
“I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter but just couldn’t come up with a version—I couldn’t crack it and so I thought it’s time to let someone else to take a shot at it...“They got some really good people, so I’m excited.”
Those sentiments echo his tweet from last month congratulating Reeves on nailing down a summer 2021 release date for The Batman.
I'm not going to dwell on what might've been or whatever. Affleck had a couple of solid runs in the Bat-suit and that's going to have to be enough. The biggest question now to ponder is who will be the next Caped Crusader?Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO— Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019