2/07/2019
'Avengers: Endgame' And How An Overpowered Captain Marvel Will Be Handled In The MCU
One of the things that fans love to say makes Marvel and DC different is the power levels of their heroes. DC has loads of over-powered heroes such as Superman, who are practically invincible. In truth Marvel has just as many, they're just handled differently. On the big screen we've seen plenty of powerful characters in the MCU but nothing quite like Captain Marvel, who is set to swoop in and save the day in Avengers: Endgame after her solo debut next month.
What makes the Avengers' fight against Thanos so compelling is that nobody really compares to him on a power level, making the stakes incredibly high for each of them. So how will the Russo Brothers handle the inclusion of a character who is more than Thanos' match in terms of strength? In a "thoughtful" way, according to their comments to Cinemablend...
“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” said Joe Russo. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”
Anthony Russo added, “That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level, to be honest with you,” Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high! Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable...“And actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction. As storytellers, that’s been one of the most fun things we’ve had working with these characters is figuring out ways into them where they are vulnerable and they aren’t all powerful.”
I guess this means she won't arrive with a flying hypersonic punch that sends Thanos hurtling into the sun? Oh well. Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th, preceded by Captain Marvel on March 8th.