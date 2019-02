'Avengers: Endgame' And How An Overpowered Captain Marvel Will Be Handled In The MCU

One of the things that fans love to say makes Marvel and DC different is the power levels of their heroes. DC has loads of over-powered heroes such as Superman, who are practically invincible. In truth Marvel has just as many, they're just handled differently. On the big screen we've seen plenty of powerful characters in the MCU but nothing quite like Captain Marvel, who is set to swoop in and save the day inafter her solo debut next month.What makes the Avengers' fight against Thanos so compelling is that nobody really compares to him on a power level, making the stakes incredibly high for each of them. So how will the Russo Brothers handle the inclusion of a character who is more than Thanos' match in terms of strength? In a "thoughtful" way, according to their comments to Cinemablend ...said Joe Russo.Anthony Russo added,I guess this means she won't arrive with a flying hypersonic punch that sends Thanos hurtling into the sun? Oh well.opens on April 26th, preceded byon March 8th.