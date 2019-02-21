2/21/2019
Amy Poehler Sticks With Netflix For Riot Grrl Film 'Moxie'
So it's safe to say Amy Poehler's working relationship with Netflix is going pretty well. She co-created the series everybody is talking about right now, Russian Doll, and has her directorial debut Wine Country arriving in May. Things are going so good that Poehler and Netflix have already set up their next collaboration.
Poehler will direct and produce Moxie, an adaptation of Jennifer Mathieu's book about a high school girl who fights back against the system by becoming a Riot Grrl just like her mother. Here's the book synopsis:
“Vivian Carter is fed up. Fed up with an administration at her high school that thinks the football team can do no wrong. Fed up with sexist dress codes, hallway harassment, and gross comments from guys during class. But most of all, Viv Carter is fed up with always following the rules.
Viv’s mom was a tough-as-nails, punk rock Riot Grrrl in the ’90s, and now Viv takes a page from her mother’s past and creates a feminist zine that she distributes anonymously to her classmates. She’s just blowing off steam, but other girls respond. As Viv forges friendships with other young women across the divides of cliques and popularity rankings, she realizes that what she has started is nothing short of a girl revolution.”
Production on Moxie begins this fall. [Deadline]