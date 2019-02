AMC Has Yet Another 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff In The Works

Even though ratings oncontinue to sink, AMC refuses to deal a fatal blow to the series. On the contrary, they're expanding it with movies featuring Andrew Lincoln's departed Rick Grimes character, and the continuation of spinoff, which I confess to not having watched since the first episode of season one. With stars fleeing left and right, Danai Gurira being the latest, AMC thinks now is the perfect time to introduce yet another spinoff.During a quarterly ratings call, AMC's Josh Sapan revealed that a second spinoff ofis in the works. There aren't any hard details, but here is what Sapan is willing to spill...A "healthy appetite for it"? From who? Shareholders? Certainly it's not the fans, who are leaving the series in droves. If they are going to keepgoing in this way, it's going to take a drastic change of direction to make it fresh and interesting. But even that, I suspect, won't be enough to bring back those who consider this show dead and buried. [ Deadline