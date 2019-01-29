You Can to Return to Wakanda Next Month as ‘Black Panther’ Comes Back to Theaters

Fresh off its SAG Best Ensemble win in its historic quest for Oscar gold, Black Panther is back on the public’s mind. Disney is taking note of that and is providing the public with another opportunity to gather in the theaters and return back to Wakanda again. Almost a full year after it’s theatrical premiere, Black Panther will return to various AMC theaters nation-wide to celebrate Black History Month at various participating theaters.
Tickets will be free and there will be two showings per day for these screenings. As part of this opportunity, Disney will also be donating $1.5 million dollars to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger made the announcement yesterday.
“Black Panther is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success. The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it. We’re proud to provide thousands of free screenings of ‘Black Panther’ in hopes it will continue to inspire audiences, and to support UNCF with a $1.5 million grant to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students.”To attend one of the screenings, head to See It First to locate participating AMC theaters in your local area to attend the screenings.