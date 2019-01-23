'Wild Rose' Trailer: A Nashville Star Is Born

A hit on the festival circuit since it debuted at TIFF last year,is finally making its way into theaters. Starring Jessie Buckley, who received similar acclaim for her performance in 2017's, the film follows Irish gal Rose-Lynn, who dreams of leaving Glasgow and her tough life behind for a fresh start as a Nashville country singer.Directed by Tom Harper and co-starring Julie Walters and Sophie Okenedo,was picked up by Neon and will be released in May 2019. Here's the synopsis followed by the trailer!