1/23/2019
'Wild Rose' Trailer: A Nashville Star Is Born
A hit on the festival circuit since it debuted at TIFF last year, Wild Rose is finally making its way into theaters. Starring Jessie Buckley, who received similar acclaim for her performance in 2017's Beast, the film follows Irish gal Rose-Lynn, who dreams of leaving Glasgow and her tough life behind for a fresh start as a Nashville country singer.
Directed by Tom Harper and co-starring Julie Walters and Sophie Okenedo, Wild Rose was picked up by Neon and will be released in May 2019. Here's the synopsis followed by the trailer!
Rose-Lynn Harlan is bursting with raw talent, charisma, and cheek. Fresh out of jail and with two young kids, all she wants is to get out of Glasgow and make it as a country singer. Her mum Marion has had a bellyful of Rose-Lynn’s Nashville nonsense. Forced to take responsibility, Rose-Lynn gets a cleaning job, only to find an unlikely champion in the middle-class lady of the house. A comedy-drama about mothers and daughters, dreams and reality and three chords and the truth.