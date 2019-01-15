1/15/2019
'Uncharted' Movie Charts New Course With '10 Cloverfield Lane' Director
The Uncharted movie has found new life. Again! Less than a month after Shawn Levy became the latest director to ditch the video game adaptation, a new filmmaker has been found and it's Dan Trachtenberg, who is best known for hit film 10 Cloverfield Lane.
Trachtenberg makes a sensible choice. Not only does he have blockbuster and franchise experience, but his big break came on a fan-made film based on the Portal video game. So he at least knows the genre, and will be reuniting with writers Mark Walker and Jon Rosenberg. They worked together previously on the unproduced time-travel movie Crime of the Century.
Still on board to star is Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, who will play a young version of adventurer Nathan Drake. The film isn't expected to be based on any particular game in the series, which is a good idea for telling the best story possible shows a different side to Drake than the franchise's fans have already seen. [Variety]