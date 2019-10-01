1/10/2019
Tom Hiddleston's Loki May Narrate His Disney+ Series
With the reveal of a Disney+ series centered on Tom Hiddleston's Loki, the question that has been whether that meant the god of mischief was returning to the land of the living or if this would be some kind of prequel serie? There may be an answer to that question now, and it's possible the version of Loki we get isn't at all what we're expecting.
According to That Hashtag Show, Hiddleston's version of Loki will serve as a narrator recounting his life story. Presumably that would mean a new actor will play a younger version of the character, and I don't know if that's such a good idea. Fans are so invested to Hiddleston as Loki that to cast someone else just seems wrong, but I can't stress enough that this is a rumor. Not only that, it's a rumor from That Hashtag Show so take it with an extra grain of salt.
On the other hand, Marvel Comics pulled off a young Loki series that really clicked with fans, so that may be the vibe they're going for here. I can see it as a way around Loki's present-day status, as well as a way of making him a more sympathetic character, which is something we already know Marvel Studios is trying to do.
It's always possible Hiddleston serves as both narrator and star, with the Asgardian telling his story the way he wants to tell it. Talk about the ultimate in unreliable narrators!