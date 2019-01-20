1/20/2019
'The Unicorn' Trailer: A Bored Couple Toy With Having A Threesome
While there wasn't a lot to like about Holmes & Watson last month, one of the standout performances was by Lauren Lapkus who made the most out of playing a mute woman raised by feral cats. Fortunately, she appears to have a lot more to do in The Unicorn, a film that earned some solid buzz from its premiere at SXSW.
Lapkus stars alongside Lucy Hale and the Good Neighbor guys (Nick Rutherford, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, Dave McCary) in a film that explores the lengths a long-engaged couple will go to spice things up in the bedroom. And as usual, the idea of a threesome takes center stage, but are either of them really ready to go through with it? The impressive cast also includes Dree Hemingway, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Beverly D'Angelo, and Maya Kazan.
Behind the camera is the multi-talented Robert Schwartzman, actor, musician, and filmmaker as well as the younger brother of Jason Schwartzman and cousin of Sophia Coppola. I never saw his 2016 directorial debut Dreamland but it seems as if the talent to create runs in the family.
The Unicorn opens February 1st, followed by VOD on February 5th.