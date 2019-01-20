'The Unicorn' Trailer: A Bored Couple Toy With Having A Threesome

While there wasn't a lot to like aboutlast month, one of the standout performances was by Lauren Lapkus who made the most out of playing a mute woman raised by feral cats. Fortunately, she appears to have a lot more to do in, a film that earned some solid buzz from its premiere at SXSW.Lapkus stars alongside Lucy Hale and the Good Neighbor guys (Nick Rutherford, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, Dave McCary) in a film that explores the lengths a long-engaged couple will go to spice things up in the bedroom. And as usual, the idea of a threesome takes center stage, but are either of them really ready to go through with it? The impressive cast also includes Dree Hemingway, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Beverly D'Angelo, and Maya Kazan.Behind the camera is the multi-talented Robert Schwartzman, actor, musician, and filmmaker as well as the younger brother of Jason Schwartzman and cousin of Sophia Coppola. I never saw his 2016 directorial debutbut it seems as if the talent to create runs in the family.opens February 1st, followed by VOD on February 5th.