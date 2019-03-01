1/03/2019
'The Secret Life Of Pets 2' Trailer: Meet Tiffany Haddish's Hero-Seeking Shih Tzu, Daisy
Considering the rough start to Tiffany Haddish's 2019, from bombing on stage to her recent vow to wear fur every day, I'm not so sure this was the right time for Illumination to highlight her character in The Secret Life of Pets 2. And yet here we are, with a trailer dedicated Daisy, the pooch she'll be voicing in the animated sequel.
We've previously seen trailers for Patton Oswalt's Max, Lake Bell's Chloe, and most recently Kevin Hart as the bunny Captain Snowball. It's this last one that connects to Daisy's story, as the desperate Shih Tzu is need of a hero to rescue a caged friend.
Probably not the Hart/Haddish reunion Night School fans (both of you) were expecting, but it'll have to do for now. In the beginning, I liked that Illumination was foregoing the dull process of dropping trailers that all looked alike, but this process of releasing one for each major character has worn out it welcome. Unfortunately, it looks like there will be a lot more until the film opens on June 7th.