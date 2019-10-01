'The Punisher' Season 2 Trailer: Frank Castle Has A New War To Fight

It might turn out the one war The Punisher can't win is against cancellation. This is an awkward time for the second season ofto arrive, with the rest of Marvel's Netflix slate either given the boot or on borrowed time. So it's probably we're seeing the last of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, which is a shame because I think he's giving the best portrayal of the character that we've seen yet.If this is the end of, the series looks to be burning out rather than fading away. As we saw at the end of the first season, Castle was given a pardon after his brutal war against corrupt soldiers, including his best friend Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), but who is the Punisher without a vendetta? Castle finds himself pulled into another fight, this one involving the attempted murder of a young woman (played by Giorgia Whigham) and the return of Russo, now a scarred maniac bent on revenge.Here's the season synopsis:Also starring Deborah Ann Woll, Amber Rose Revah, Jason R. Moore, Josh Stewart, Corbin Bernsen, Annette O'Toole, and Floriana Lima,returns to Netflix on January 18th.