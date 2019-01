'The Punisher' Season 2 Teaser Confirms January Release, Ben Barnes Talks Billy Russo's Transformation

Following a recent teaser for season 2 that saw Frank Castle playing with fire , Netflix has dropped a brand new one, this time focusing on his nemesis and former best friend Billy Russo aka Jigsaw.More importantly, Netflix has confirmed that all 13-episodes will be available to binge on January 18th, just two weeks away. The teaser draws parallels between Frank Castle's extreme violence as the Punisher, and Russo's transformation into the deformed maniac, Jigsaw. Honestly, both guys need a lot of therapy.Based on some of the things actor Ben Barnes told io9 , it sounds like Russo's villainous arc will be kept grounded in reality, so won't even be referred to as Jigsaw. After Castle spared his life but badly scarred his face, Russo attempted to fix it with plastic surgery. As you can see from the creepy mask he decides to wear, it didn't really take, and that has shaken Russo's identity to its very core...I found Barnes' turn as Russo one of the best aspects of season one, and if this is truly the end ofseries I hope he gets to go out with a bang.