'The Prodigy' Trailer: Taylor Schilling's Kid Is Super Smart And Super Evil

When are people going to learn to just stop having demonic little kids? In's Taylor Schilling learns this lesson the hard way when her son starts to exhibit very strange, possibly violent behavior. But as we see from the new trailer, it isn't at all what you think, as this looks like an interesting twist on the "possessed child" genre of horror.Directed by Nicholas McCarthy (), the film stars Schilling as a mother whose son is clearly different from other children. No, not in the way you might expect. Her son Miles shows signs of brilliance early on, speaking his first word as an infant and being able to solve complicated problems shortly after. He's mommy's little prodigy, don't ya know? But with that intelligence, there's also a dark side, and she must do what she can to protect her son from who, or what, is affecting him.In another creepy twist, the kid playing Miles is Jackson Robert Scott, the first victim of Pennywise in 2017's. Poor kid can't catch a break.opens on February 8th.