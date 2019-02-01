The PDC Staff Gives You Their Picks for the Best Films of 2018!

3. BLINDSPOTTING

2. SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

It's easily the best animated movie of the year, and possibly one of the best films of the year. As soon as I saw the comics code authority logo at the beginning of the film, I know this movie was "for me." We should also differentiate between other movies surrounding superheroes. They are "superhero" movies, this is a "comic book" movie. This movie is essentially a comic book brought to life as we not only see thought bubbles but Spidey's famous "thwip" and even a moment when a bagel is thrown and the word "bagel" pops up on the screen. With so many Easter Eggs moving 1000 miles a minute, this is a movie made by geeks for geeks. The film has such heart and soul and shouldn't be as good as it is, but it is. I was surprised by how "black" the movie ended up being: graffiti while playing "This Or That" on a boombox, code-switching, and countless other things I didn't expect in a comic book movie. The always needed (but soon will be missed) Stan Lee cameo is one that will touch at your heartstrings and I'm more than happy with how Miles was presented, authentically Miles. Ya did good Sony, very good!

1. BLACK PANTHER

The movie does a superb job building the world of Wakanda. Unlike most MCU movies, this is a complete film that really doesn't depend on all the others and you don't have to play catchup. Ryan Coogler and the production team made the fictitious advanced African country a living, breathing character and introduces to audiences the concept of Afro-futurism. Black Panther was unlike most superhero movies as it isn't just bad guys destroying the world and heroes come and save the day. This movie speaks to the idea of colonialism, isolationism, the effects of slavery and white supremacy, and because it's Coogler, he made sure to sprinkle a little bit of Oakland in it.

3. BLACK PANTHER/SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

Black Panther is one of those superhero films that comes along and changes things up a bit. As much as the MCU has a good amount of strong films, Ryan Coogler’s first venture into the shared universe welcomed us into Wakanda with open arms. It was a superhero movie with amazing characters, a rich world, a fantastic villain, and, besides being the first Marvel film to be led by a Black lead, it was also layered with sociopolitical commentary that rang so strongly throughout the film. In addition, Black Panther so seamlessly included its female characters so that they were a part of the story and powerful on their own. They led, they questioned, they fought, and it was beautiful to watch because it was something no other MCU film had ever done before.



I know I'm cheating, but I couldn't keep Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse off my top 3 list, so it's being paired with Black Panther. This film is a breakthrough in so many ways. It's probably one of the best Spider-Man movies ever and its various animation styles add to its uniqueness. Miles Morales is the representation we all deserve to see more of and the film is able to so easily blend in all the verses together. It was a fresh take on a superhero film that broke boundaries while still having pathos and its own individuality, while maintaining its place within the larger and established Spider-Man universe. Besides all that and gifting us with Miles and his family, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also a gorgeous film and you'd be remiss to miss out on watching it.





2. IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

There's something about Barry Jenkins’ film-making that is truly poetic. His focus on characters and the weight of their emotions on the narrative is wonderfully nuanced and striking. Jenkins’ use of close-ups and the way James Baldwin's words were woven throughout the film so rhythmically was exceptionally beautiful and thoughtful, adding in a sense of deep intimacy that brought out the best in the story even when some of the characters were at their lowest. If Beale Street Could Talk is like a lovely portrait, visually stunning at first sight, but much deeper and richer the longer you look at it. Its ability to tell a detailed and still very relevant story, paired with fantastic performances by its cast, is what made it a standout in 2018.





1. WIDOWS

Steve McQueen’s film is practically flawless and no matter how many times I think about Widows, there’s always something new to analyze, a new aspect to uncover, and another layer of depth to think about. It’s as much of a heist movie as it is a sociopolitical drama and a feminist journey that details women breaking free, discovering themselves, and learning to come into their own and relying on their strength without being held back. It’s been severely overlooked on so many best of lists for 2018 and not given as much attention by audiences either, and it’s deserving of so much praise for the way it handles all of the film’s characters and plots. Plus, it has the best ensemble cast of 2018, led by the phenomenal Viola Davis. Widows is thrilling, suspenseful, empowering, and deserves to be seen.

3. A SIMPLE FAVOR

A Simple Favor has many different levels, and I really enjoyed all of them. Feig successfully takes a murder mystery and adds his usual comedic mastery to it. While A Simple Favor does have its fair share of ridiculous moments, somehow Feig has you go along for the ride and not bother looking back or questioning it. The film is carried by the stellar performances of both leading ladies in Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. Lively looks like she is having a blast playing Emily, the foul-mouthed, no bullshit taking, head of PR for a popular fashion magazine. Kendrick's Stephanie is an outwardly innocent mom of the year candidate whose son happens to be friends with Emily's son, leading to a very unlikely friendship amongst two seemingly opposite people. Yet as time goes on, Stephanie may be a little more like Emily than anyone – maybe even herself – realized. When Emily disappears, Stephanie pulls out all the stops to figure out what happened to her best friend - updating all of the viewers on her Mommy Vlog of her progress along the way. Paul Feig's modern-day film noir starts off my list of the best movies from 2018. I found this movie to be a devilish good time.

2. SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

Spider-Man: Homecoming was a breath of fresh air to one of my favorite childhood Superheroes, but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took that to an entirely new level. In the name of full transparency, I did not know much about Miles Morales and his backstory – which only made some parts of the film even better in my mind. I grew up with the Spiderman animated series, a few of the comics, and of course Tobey Maguire – but when it came to Mile's Spidey, I was out of the loop. Well I am all-in now.

The crazy thing is, I was legitimately excited for Spider-Verse after seeing the first round of trailers. Then I saw the post-credits scene after Venom and I was honestly not impressed. I thought it was trending to be too childish and wouldn’t be my cup of tea. Well I couldn’t have been more wrong. The film works on every level. It is a fun ride that is full of laughs, awesome action, a compelling story, characters you actually care about, and the growth and development of a new hero that everyone can embrace. Not to mention even with all those core cinematic elements in place, the animation is second to none. Great job all around here.

1. A QUIET PLACE

A Quiet Place is able to do so as well as any film in recent memory. The whole film is a tense, and almost silent, thrill ride. Seeing A Quiet Place in theaters was a blast and a truly unique experience. The entire audience was so drawn into the film that any slight noise in the theater turned heads. It seemed like everyone just forgot about their snacks and popcorn, adapting to the character's desperation to keep quiet for fear of the monsters that may be lurking around any corner.

I could not have been more impressed with Krasinski, whose fingerprints are all over the movie from directing, starring, and helping pen the screenplay. Working with his real-life wife Emily Blunt, the two make you feel legitimately invested in the well-being of their family. A Quiet Place doesn’t waste any time, it has no real backstory or explanation of how the world got to the state that it is in, we’re just thrown right into this hellish reality. The film keeps you on the edge of your seat from the jump until the credits begin to roll. There is a sequel in the works, which I am a little weary of, but as long as the same creative minds are behind it – I have no reason to not go in with high hopes.

HONORABLE MENTION: OVERLORD





Overlord was a mix of a tense WWII war film with a high-octane zombie movie. Throw in some crazy Nazis, some honorable soldiers, a local villager as a possible love interest and you have yourself a damn good time.

Marvel's also had somewhat of a "villain problem" for most of their movies over the past 10 years. For the most part, they are one and done and mostly forgetable. However, Erik Kilmonger (and Thanos) proves to be the exception to the rule. A young black man, raised in Oakland after being abandoned just wants to use Wakandan technology to right the wrongs that have happened to black people all over the world. He was so sympathetic that many started saying #kilmongerwasright, and in the end, he proves to be the best type of villain: one who forever changes the hero as T'Challa ends up opening Wakanda to the rest of the world. You can't talk about Black Panther without discussing the women of Wakanda as this movie is all about how strong black women run things in a society that treats them as equals. The king's bodyguards, the Dora Milaje are all badass warrior women and T'Challa's sister Shuri is easily the scene stealer of the year. Keep your eyes on actress Leticia Wright as she's gonna be a power player for years. Black Panther wasn't just a superhero movie, it was a cultural event that captivated the world by storm and had people across the globe shouting "Wakanda Forever!"