'The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot' Trailer: Sam Elliott Hunts Down The World's Worst Monsters

With a title like, you probably have a good idea of the wild B-movie schlock you're in store for. But what you may not be expecting is that it stars the great Sam Elliott, who is riding high on his potentially awards-worthy performance inWritten and directed by Robert D. Krzykowski with visual effects by Douglas Trumbull (), the film stars Elliott as Calvin Barr, who was forced to hide the fact he is the man who assassinated Adolf Hitler. Years later he's recruited by the FBI and the Canadian Mounties to hunt down and kill Bigfoot. Alrighty then. The cast includes Aidan Turner as a young Calvin Barr, along with Caitlin Fitzgerald, Ron Livingston, and Larry Miller.So here's the thing: this isn't really B-movie schlock at all. Sure, the premise is on some Bubba Ho-tep shit but they seem to be playing it straight here, and certainly Elliott appears to be giving another one of his muscular, deep-throated performances. The reviews for this out of Fantasia Fest were excellent and I've got a screener waiting in my inbox that I can't wait to find time to watch.hits theaters and VOD on February 8th.