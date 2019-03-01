The King Reigns Supreme In This New Look at Ghidorah From 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

I honestly can't track how we got to this point but I'm damn happy we're here. I mean, we have a legit big-budget Godzilla Cinematic Universe happening! He was dormant since the 1998 reboot, then Kaiju content started buzzing with Pacific Rim but that film, at least domestically, didn't blow the roof off of the box office (God Bless the international box office!), still it paved the way. Then came the start of the GCU with 2014's Gareth Edwards directed Godzilla followed by the genre-perfect Kong: Skull Island which brings us here. The big show, Godzilla Vs. Kong, isn't scheduled to happen until 2020 but we only have to wait a few months to see Tokyo's favorite son establish his dominance on the world stage. The other Kaiju have been teased since the 2014 remake, but honestly I didn't think these films would ever happen on a scale like this, yet here we are. The trailer is everything you'd want it to be, glorious gigantic monsters throwing down and destroying everything in their path.
While my excitement for this film has been made readily apparent I have to admit that I never had more then a passing knowledge of Godzilla's rouge's gallery, the baddest of which is said to be King Ghidorah....and I can see why. Glimpses of the gigantic three headed dragon could be caught in the trailer but this new image we grabbed thanks to EW.com really paint a terrifying picture of what to expect. Shrouded in darkness and rain, lit only partially by a bolt of lightning Ghidorah waits to attack as he's approached by a futuristic jet. The CGI looks astounding and the design itself is something out of H.P. Lovecraft's darkest nightmares.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters May 31st, 2019