'The Fast and the Furious spin-off 'Hobbs & Shaw' Adds a Little More Muscle with Former WWE SuperStar Roman Reigns

A lil’ HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. Good times droppin’ sweat and spillin’ blood with my family, @RomanReigns who’ll be playing my brother in our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE.

films have always had a single theme at their core...well, other then increasingly ridiculous racing, and that's family. If you don't believe me just watch any of the movies again, literally 40% of Vin Diesels dialogue is "We Family" or some version thereof. From this latest news it would seem they are sticking with that theme for the upcoming spin-offstarring The Rock and Jason Statham as the title characters. If you remember Jason Statham's character originally showed up to get revenge after his brother, the bad guy from F7, was left in a coma following their showdown. Hell, even Helen Mirren ended up making an appearance as their mum (they're British, so it's mum). Dwayne Johnson is not one to be shown up though, as evidenced in his latest Instagram post where he revealed that Hobbs is bringing family into the mix this time around in the form of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. In the caption of the below image, which was taken mid-Haka (is there a more intimidating dance on the planet? The Macarena maybe?), the People's Champ had this to say:I may be premature in calling this, but I have a feeling thatis going to eclipse the F&F series faster then Dom's Charger ran the 1/4 mile.