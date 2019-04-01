1/04/2019
The 'Captain Marvel' Runtime May Have Been Revealed
Brie Larson's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain Marvel is more than just an origin story, it's the essential piece in the puzzle before we head to Avengers: Endgame. That, and the fact this is Marvel's first female-led solo movie have a lot of fans curious about every detail. With tickets set to go on sale in just a few days, we may have learned what the film's runtime will be.
The AMC Theaters website says Captain Marvel will run for 2 hours and 10 minutes. Some other exhibitors have it at 2 hours and 8 minutes, so we have a pretty good ballpark idea. That's about 20 minutes shorter than Avengers: Infinity War, but that was obviously a much bigger film with a lot more to accomplish, such as teasing Captain Marvel as the one hope of defeating Thanos.
Captain Marvel is set in the '90s and tells how Air Force pilot Carol Danvers gains her superhuman abilities. It will introduce the shapeshifting Skrulls into the MCU, as well as their enemies the Kree. Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, albeit a much younger version with two working eyes. Clark Gregg will also return as SHIELD agent Phil Coulson, Lee Pace is back as Ronan the Accuser, along with Djimon Hounsou as Korath. Annette Bening, Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, and Gemma Chan co-star
Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel opens on March 8th.