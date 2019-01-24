'The Boys' Trailer: There's Nothing Heroic About These Superheroes

The Avengers are a pretty dysfunctional bunch, but at least they aren't secretly a bunch of sadists. That's pretty much the point of Garth Ennis' incredible comic book series,, which has been adapted into a TV series by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who adapted Ennis'for AMC. Imagine if the world's greatest superheroes were not only super-famous, but total scum who hate the people they protect.follows a team of vigilantes, led by Billy the Butcher, who make it their mission to embarrass and expose The Seven, the world's most famous superheroes, who are all abusing their powers in awful ways. The show stars Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Jennifer Esposito, Elisabeth Shue, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Jessie Usher, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, and Simon Pegg. On board as co-writer and showrunner is Eric Kripke, best known for creatingwhich I think has been on for about 1000 years.Here's the synopsis:hits Amazon later this year.