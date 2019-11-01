1/11/2019
That Weird 'Men In Black/Jump Street' Crossover Idea Is Definitely Dead
One of the most bizarre and complicated projects ever floated is, shocker, not ever going to happen. Ever since the Sony hack (remember those days!?) revealed early plans for a 21 Jump Street crossover with Men in Black, in an attempt to reboot the latter franchise, it has been one of those things that has this crazy potential to be awesome, but nobody involved ever seemed to really believe in it. Turns out their instincts were spot on.
Walter Parkes, a producer on Men in Black International spoke with Empire [via Yahoo] and shot dead any hopes of the Jump Street crossover ever becoming a reality, saying "We gave it a shot. It turned out to be an impossible match-up.”
No shit. It was never quite clear how this would've worked to begin with. Only a very loose connection to the project was ever made with stars Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, who would've reprised their roles as bumbling undercover cops Jenko and Schmidt. According to some very early script ideas by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, they would've ended up teaming with the Men in Black agency, possibly rockin' a suit and sunglasses themselves. Things got far enough that James Bobin was hired as director, but he never really seemed to be doing anything as the film's difficulty was a hurdle too high to overcome.
So that's done and put to bed, but both franchises will live on separately. The only Jump Street film in the works is an all-girl spinoff that might star Tiffany Haddish and Awkwafina. Obviously with the casting of Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson for Men in Black International the future looks pretty bright on that side. That film opens on June 14th and EW has a couple of brand new photos you can check out below.