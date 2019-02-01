'Stranger Things' Rocks In The New Year Announcing Season 3's Premiere Date

What better way to kick off the New Year than with Netflix, a callback to Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve bash, and? Netflix has announced, through cleverly nostalgic means proving they really know their audience, that Stranger Things' third season will launch this summer on July 4th.The timing matters, because we've known for a while this season would be taking place in the middle of summer as the brand new Starcourt shopping mall opens, and of course with it will come all sorts of paranormal weirdness. Some of it is teased here as static interruptions in the New Year's Eve broadcast seen throughout Hawkins, IN. What does any of it mean? You got me. There are better analysts of all thingsthan me out there.The poster is appropriately celebratory and ominous, but it also gives a look at how some of the relationships will play out. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) are hand-in-hand, while Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) also appear to have taken their friendship to the next level. I also like that Eleven and Will (Noah Byers), the two characters most affected by the Upside Down, seem to have noticed something that nobody else has seen.I'm sure the all will be revealed while new mysteries emerge whenreturns this Independence Day.