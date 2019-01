'Serenity' Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway Go Fishing....for Murder

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in a story of violence, intrigue, and murder…. sounds like a sure thing. You know how people always complain that there are no original ideas anymore? Well, sometimes the original ideas we do get don’t help the case for going for something new over something known.

The movie wasn’t bad really…just odd. I will say that even though I spent most of the movie wondering what was behind all of those “off” moments I couldn’t look away. I certainly wasn’t bored, and it did lure me in to the point that I needed to know what was behind it all. It was like if you saw a dog, and you knew it was a dog, but it had the face of a cat…you wouldn’t want to take it home, but you’d damn sure want to know what the story was behind it.