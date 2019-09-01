1/09/2019
Samuel L. Jackson Reveals A Game-Changing New Power For Captain Marvel
With a foe as powerful as Thanos, it's going to take more than the Avengers to stop him. Strong as they are, none of them will be able to go toe-toe-toe against him in Avengers: Endgame. Fortunately, we've been set up to believe that Captain Marvel is the one hero with the power to defeat him and she'll be introduced in her eponymous solo movie in a couple of months. But how strong is she exactly? Are we talking Hulk-level or something even greater? It would have to be greater, right?
According to Samuel L. Jackson in an interview with ET, Captain Marvel has more than just her powers of strength, flight, super speed, energy absorption and projection, she can also time travel.
“She’s pretty much the strongest character — in terms of someone with powers are able to do things — in the Marvel universe. So, for Carol Danvers to be that person and for Brie to become that person, it’s gonna be a dynamite thing. I mean, [the Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now — we saw throughout Infinity War — so now we know that we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos. And at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so…”
Say what? What does he mean she can time travel? Like, create her own wormhole into the past or the future? I could see maybe Doctor Strange having that ability but Captain Marvel? It's certainly not something I recall her ever doing in the comics, and it seems like a weird, oddly specific power to give her now. I hope we're not looking at a scenario where she flies back in time and reverses the damage caused by Thanos, but based on some set visit reports there does seem to be a time travel element to the story.
Jackson has been known to get hyperbolic when talking about Marvel stuff, so who knows if he's telling the truth here. He also keeps up on all of the fan rumors and theories, and I wouldn't put it past him to play into them. I don't buy into the idea that he's just making a mistake because the guy knows the story, he's in the damn film, so he knows if there is time travel involved and who is doing it.
We won't have to wait long to find out the truth. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.