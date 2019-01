Rumor: Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Developing Disney's First Latina Princess Movie

With Lin-Manuel Miranda's work on thesoundtrack and impressive co-starring role in, it's clear he and Disney have a pretty good working relationship. Obviously, the Mouse House doesn't want to let a talent like his go, and they may be giving Miranda the chance of a lifetime by creating Disney's first Latina princess.The rumor comes from the folks at Page Six , so take it with a grain of salt. Lin-Manuel's father Luis is quoted as saying,This would be a perfect fit for Miranda, whose Puerto Rican heritage has always been a part of his creative process. It would also be a natural extension of the steps towards diversity that Disney has shown lately, introducing their first African-American Disney princess withand first Polynesian princess inUntil there's word from Lin-Manuel let's just cross our fingers this is true.