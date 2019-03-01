1/03/2019
Ruby Rose's Batwoman Is Getting A Series Pilot, Shocking Nobody
Did anybody think CW wasn't going to order a series pilot of Batwoman? Sure, when we first learned Ruby Rose would play the character in this season's big CW crossover event, they couched it based on audience response.
It was always going to happen, who were they fooling? And so we have Variety's report that CW has ordered a Batwoman pilot, with director David Nutter brought on to bring the hero's story to the small screen. Nutter is basically Jordan in the clutch when it comes to TV pilots. He's been at the helm of 16 series pilots with only one not going to series. And he's familiar to the CW and Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti, having helmed the pilots for Arrow and The Flash. How'd those shows turn out?
I dug Ruby Rose's portrayal as Batwoman, whose civilian identity Kate Kane finds her running Wayne Enterprises after her cousin Bruce mysteriously vanishes. She also takes it upon herself to keep Gotham's criminals in line by giving them a shadowy boogeyman (boogeywoman??) to fear.
No word on a start date but you can bet they'll try to have Batwoman ready for the fall premieres.
Here's the series synopsis: Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.