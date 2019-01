Review: 'Polar,' Mads Mikkelsen Gets Down And Dirty As A Rogue Assassin

Based on Victor Santos’ comic of the same name,is the story of an organization of assassins and the crazy world they live in. Duncan Vizla (Mads Mikkelsen), known affectionately as The Black Kaiser, is the most feared and celebrated assassin in the game. Unfortunately, he is turning 50 in two weeks which means that he will be forced into mandatory retirement. During his long and illustrious career he has banked over 8 million dollars in his retirement account, which his company is not exactly thrilled to pay. To avoid this financial burden, the head honcho of his organization Mr. Blut (Matt Lucas) decides that it would be in the company’s best interest if Vizla didn’t make it to his 50birthday. Blut sends Vizla on a mission to Minsk to kill a potential threat to their team, however Vizla learns that he is being set up and suddenly the predator becomes prey.