'Out Of Blue' Trailer: Patricia Clarkson Investigates An Existential Murder Mystery

There can never be enough Patricia Clarkson, as far as I'm concerned, and even though she's always great in supporting roles she's better in the rare opportunity to lead. I remember a great deal of positive buzz for the existential detective noirwhen it played at TIFF last year. Now the trailer is here and I'm excited for what looks to be an unconventional whodunnit.Directed by Carol Morley, the film stars Clarkson as a detective brought in to solve a professor's murder, only to encounter a number of strange characters along the way. As she probes further, a deeper cosmic truth begins to be revealed, so this isn't just another crime procedural. Also in the cast are Jacki Weaver, Toby Jones, and James Caan.Here's the synopsis:opens on March 15th.