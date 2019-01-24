1/24/2019
Nicolas Cage Rejoins 'Mandy' Producers For H.P. Lovecraft's 'Color Out Of Space'
Even though keeping track of Nicolas Cage's upcoming roles has more often than not led to disappointment, every now and then it leads to a Mandy or Mom & Dad that makes it worthwhile. Hopefully, this next film will fall into that category because on paper it should be fantastic.
Cage is reteaming with Mandy producers for Color Out of Space, based on the short story by horror legend H.P. Lovecraft. Okay, as if that's not exciting enough, it will also see the return of director Richard Stanley, probably best known for his controversial firing from 1996' The Island of Dr. Moreau. Before that, Stanley had directed such films as Hardware and Dust Devil. He can be seen in the documentaries Jodorowsky's Dune and Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley's Island of Dr. Moreau. You can guess what that last film is about.
The Color Out of Space synopsis describes it far better than I could: “‘Color Out of Space’ is a story of cosmic terror about The Gardners, a family who moves to a remote farmstead in rural New England to escape the hustle of the 21st century. They are busy adapting to their new life when a meteorite crashes into their front yard. The mysterious aerolite seems to melt into the earth, infecting both the land and the properties of space-time with a strange, otherworldly color. To their horror, the Gardner family discover that this alien force is gradually mutating every life form that it touches…including them.”
Also in the cast are Joely Richardson, Tommy Chong,Elliot Knight, Julian Hilliard, and most fascinating to me, The New World's Q’Orianka Kilcher. Shooting begins next month.