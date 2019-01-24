Nicolas Cage Rejoins 'Mandy' Producers For H.P. Lovecraft's 'Color Out Of Space'

Even though keeping track of Nicolas Cage's upcoming roles has more often than not led to disappointment, every now and then it leads to aorthat makes it worthwhile. Hopefully, this next film will fall into that category because on paper it should be fantastic.Cage is reteaming withproducers for, based on the short story by horror legend H.P. Lovecraft. Okay, as if that's not exciting enough, it will also see the return of director Richard Stanley, probably best known for his controversial firing from 1996'Before that, Stanley had directed such films asand. He can be seen in the documentariesand. You can guess what that last film is about.Thesynopsis describes it far better than I could: “‘Also in the cast are Joely Richardson, Tommy Chong,Elliot Knight, Julian Hilliard, and most fascinating to me,'s Q’Orianka Kilcher. Shooting begins next month.