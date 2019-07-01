1/07/2019
New 'Hanna' Teaser Shows Why This Teen Is Considered "Extremely Dangeous"
Joe Wright's 2011 thriller Hanna is getting the TV series treatment courtesy of Amazon, and while the first teaser was intriguing, showing the title character being abducted as a baby, it didn't actually show her as a teen assassin. Fortunately, this second teaser does, and it's pretty cool.
The brief footage shows star Esme Creed-Miles stepping into the shoes so ably filled by Saoirse Ronan in Wright's movie. As Creed-Miles coldly dispatches a man clearly attempting to capture the wayward assassin, it's clear she's got the goods to do the role justice. Joining her in the cast are Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos, taking over roles previously played by Eric Bana and Cate Blanchett. Not quite a lateral move, but quite impressive.
David Farr, writer of the original movie, returns to pen the scripts while Sarah Adina Smith (Buster's Mal Heart) will direct. Hanna debuts in March 2019.