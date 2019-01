Netflix Is Spending Crazy Money On 'Roma' This Oscar Season

Netflix has found some Oscars success on the documentary front, but everybody knows the streaming giant desperately wants that first Best Picture win. It'll bring the legitimacy they've spent years and hundreds of millions of dollars trying to buy, and there's no question this year is their best chance. Alfonso Cuaron'shas been racking up Best Picture wins this season, including at last week's Critics Choice where it won both Best Picture and Best Foreign Language. Previous to that, the Golden Globes awarded it Best Picture with Cuaron as Best Director.It's no surprise to me, and shouldn't be to you, that Netflix is throwing around historic amounts of cash ons Oscar campaign. According to Fast Company , Netflix has crowding everybody out with the amount of money they are spending to ensurenot only gets an Oscar nomination but becomes a legitimate favorite to win. Here is a breakdown of what they showered voters with just to be a player at the Golden Globes...You know me, I'm honest with you all.has been my favorite movie of the year ever since I saw it at Middleburg, and I traveled up to New York to see it again a few weeks later at Netflix's expense. I was showered with pretty much all of those things listed above and just got the signed Roma poster in the mail a couple of days ago. It's damn near the size of my bedroom wall. We got a lot of stuff from studios when awards voting comes around, but Netflix sent so much it was overwhelming. It was unlike anything I've ever experienced in all of my years of doing this.And in case you're wondering, no it didn't influence me. Everybody knows the way to my heart is to buy me Pop! Vinyls, not coffee table books. Hint hint.Anyway, Netflix's Roma campaign is said to have surpassed Sony's for, which topped out at around $25M.Is Netflix just flushing money down the toilet or will it all payoff forin the end? We'll find out when the Oscars are handed out on February 24th.