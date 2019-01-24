Netflix Brings Us a Dysfunctional Family with a Twist In New Trailer for 'The Umbrella Academy'

The Umbrella Academy hits Netflix on February 15th, 2019

















Did you ever wonder what the X-Men would be like if Professor X was a miserable old, opertunistic bastard instead of that warm father figure we all know and love? I have to imagine it would be something like the latest off-beat comic book property to be adapted for the small screen,. Based on the comic series of the same name, written by Gerard Way, the story follows the lives of six kids who were born under, um, let's say unique, circumstances and adopted by wealthy entrepreneur Sir Reginald Hargreeves aka The Monocle. Under his tutelage the 6 were brought up to embrace and enhance their powers to defend the world against a coming apocalypse. The team, which has become distant, reunites at Hargreeves funeral and, as you may have guessed, have to join back up to fight the threat they have trained for.It's completely unoriginal on a surface glance, but with what this trailer has given us we can expect something totally new. Well, let me rephrase, not new persay but rather a new thing that's been built from the pieces of many other awesome things. I'm feeling an X-men but the mutants are all characters fromkind of vibe. The action looks astounding, it's shot beautifully, and the writing appears to be clever enough to keep my interest. It does seem like they are trying a little too hard with some aspects but a trailer can skew your view on something.Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments!