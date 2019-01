Matt Reeves Talks 'The Batman' Casting, Teases 2021 Release Date

Is Matt Reeves'an actual thing that will happen, or just another DCEU film talked about that never becomes reality? If you felt the latter, nobody would blame you. Updates on it have been scarce since Reeves took over from then-director Ben Affleck in 2017, and we still don't know if Affleck's version of Batman will stick around. But now in a new sitdown with THR , Reeves opens up about the film and even gives an idea of when we may see it in theaters.Reeves confirmed a couple of things that have been talked about before, such as his noir-driven take that will allow Batman's detective skills to shine...We've yet to have a Batman film where his crime-solving ability is the focus, so let's see if that actually happens. I have my doubts, only because Reeves says there will also be multiple villains to contend with...Reeves doesn't say much about that casting process and whether it involves replacing Affleck, but he does give an idea about a future release date and it's not that far away...Reeves' Batman could be here in a couple of years, and by then the DCEU landscape will be an entirely different place than the last time we saw the Caped Crusader.