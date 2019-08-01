1/08/2019
Margot Robbie Confirmed To Star In Live-Action 'Barbie' Film
Margot Robbie has a Barbie Dreamhouse in her future. After reports surfaced she would play the iconic Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel's long-developing live-action movie, it's now been made official.
Robbie will star as Barbie, in a film she'll also produce through her LuckyChap Entertainment shingle. Multiple attempts have been made to get the project off the ground, first with Amy Schumer and later with Anne Hathaway. Neither stuck around, and there's been a lack of vision as to what the film should be. Clearly, with someone like Robbie on board it's doubtful this will be just a kids movie.
“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery. Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president", Robbie said. "I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”
The timing is right for a Barbie movie that can speak to the various issues that affect women today, but I still hope they keep the pink car and her best friend Skipper. [Variety]