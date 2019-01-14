'Little Woods' Trailer: Tessa Thompson And Lily James Are Drug-Running Sisters

You have me at Tessa Thompson. She's been on an incredible roll ever since, and it doesn't seem to matter whether she's in blockbuster mode as inand, or in experimental territory as with. Thompson is great no matter what, and the reviews for her performance in the festival favoritehave been glowing.Premiering at last year's Tribeca Film Festival,stars Thompson as Ollie, a North Dakota woman who was busted bringing drugs over from Canada to aid her sick mother. She's been trying to stay on the right side of the law ever since, until her sister arrives in desperate need of help and the only way out is for Ollie to get back into the drug business.The film co-stars Lily James as Thompson's sister, plus James Badge Dale, Luke Kirby, and Lance Reddick. Being the camera is Nia DaCosta, who Jordan Peele recently set to helm hisreboot. Those curious about that might want to get an early look at her work here.Here's the synopsis:opens on April 19th.