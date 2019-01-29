1/29/2019
Lakeith Stanfield May Star In Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Film
Jordan Peele's Candyman movie is going to have at least one more familiar component from his hit directorial debut, Get Out. Lakeith Stanfield is being eyed to star in the horror, a spiritual sequel to the classic genre flick that starred Tony Todd.
Stanfield isn't expected to play the titular baddie, though. That role has yet to be cast. Stanfield is said to be playing Anthony, who is investigating the Candyman legend, when people around him start turning up dead.
Behind the camera will be Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) with Peele co-writing the script. Candyman opens on June 12th 2020. [SuperBroMovies]