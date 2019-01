Lakeith Stanfield May Star In Jordan Peele's 'Candyman' Film

Jordan Peele'smovie is going to have at least one more familiar component from his hit directorial debut,Lakeith Stanfield is being eyed to star in the horror, a spiritual sequel to the classic genre flick that starred Tony Todd.Stanfield isn't expected to play the titular baddie, though. That role has yet to be cast. Stanfield is said to be playing Anthony, who is investigating the Candyman legend, when people around him start turning up dead.Behind the camera will be Nia DaCosta () with Peele co-writing the script.opens on June 12th 2020. [ SuperBroMovies