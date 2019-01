Kevin Feige Says 'Avengers: Endgame' Was Always The Title

Last night's Golden Globes was a watershed moment for Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. Hard to believe considering all he's accomplished in ten years, but withearning three nominations, and likely to receive more at the Oscars, Marvel is entering a new era of respectability. And you could tell Feige was hyped to be at his first Globes because he couldn't stop himself from chatting with MTV about it, and a lot of other things, while on the red carpet.Feige said, and he's not wrong. More than just another superhero movie,set the bar for cultural diversity on the big screen, and became a phenomenon that actually beatat the domestic box office. But think about that for a moment; Marvel movies have made over $4B and have literally changed the way studios produce blockbuster projects. Still, Marvel is finding ways to break new ground and top themselves.This is shaping up to be another huge year with, and that other little movie,. For months, MONTHS, there was endless speculation about what the movie's title would be. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo made things worse by teasing it in social media posts, which I'm convinced were all a ruse to rile up nerd Twitter. According to Feige, the title is one they've had since the very beginning, despite making everyone wait so long to learn it...revealed Feige.If there's been a complaint about the Endgame trailer it's that we don't really see that much, and that's likely to continue. Feige was asked about rumors the marketing would only focus on the first 15 minutes of the movie, and he pretty much agreed that's the case...As for the fate of, which is still director-less after the firing of James Gunn, Feige could only say that he intends to make the film someday...he said.One thing Feige is more than happy to talk about is the possibility of working withdirector Adam McKay. In recent weeks we've heard that he's been approached by Marvel already, but it seems McKay is holding out for the Fox deal to go through so he can work on Silver Surfer...After some chatter about, Feige added with a smile,Make it happen, Marvel.