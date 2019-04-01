1/04/2019
'Jumanji' Sequel Casts Awkwafina In A "Significant" Role
With scene-stealing roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's Eight, 2018 was a huge year for Awkwafina. Only a few short days into 2019 it's already shaping up to be even bigger, as she'll join the star-studded sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, in what THR calls a "significant" role.
Awkwafina will be accompanying Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan in the Jumanji sequel, although her role remains a mystery. There's still a lot we don't know about the film, but we can assume somebody will find a way to get themselves sucked into the Jumanji game. In Welcome to the Jungle it was a group of teens trapped in a video game, so what will it be this time? A Jumanji smartphone app? Can't we just go back to board games like in the 1995 original?
There's a lot potentially on Awkwafina's plate in the coming months. She'll reportedly rejoin Michelle Yeoh for a sci-fi film from the directors of Swiss Army Man, and there's a chance of teaming with Tiffany Haddish on a 21 Jump Street spinoff. Of course, a sequel to Crazy Rich Asians is definitely happening, too.
Jumanji 3 opens on December 19th.