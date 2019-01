'Jumanji' Sequel Casts Awkwafina In A "Significant" Role

With scene-stealing roles inand, 2018 was a huge year for Awkwafina. Only a few short days into 2019 it's already shaping up to be even bigger, as she'll join the star-studded sequel to, in what THR calls a "significant" role.Awkwafina will be accompanying Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan in thesequel, although her role remains a mystery. There's still a lot we don't know about the film, but we can assume somebody will find a way to get themselves sucked into the Jumanji game. Init was a group of teens trapped in a video game, so what will it be this time? A Jumanji smartphone app? Can't we just go back to board games like in the 1995 original?There's a lot potentially on Awkwafina's plate in the coming months. She'll reportedly rejoin Michelle Yeoh for a sci-fi film from the directors of Swiss Army Man , and there's a chance of teaming with Tiffany Haddish on a 21 Jump Street spinoff . Of course, a sequel to Crazy Rich Asians is definitely happening, too.opens on December 19th.