Jordan Peele's 'Us' To Open This Year's SXSW Film Festival, Release Date Pushed Back A Week

Just when I was hoping Jordan Peele would premiereat Sundance the way he did, word comes out that his anticipated "new nightmare" will open the 2019 SXSW Film Festival.“We are crazy excited to world premiere the most anticipated film of 2019 from the creative powerhouse that brought us Get Out,” said Janet Pierson, Director of Film. “We honestly couldn’t imagine a more perfect film to kick off the 2019 SXSW Film Festival.”*grumble*, which stars Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Tim Heidecker, and Elisabeth Moss, will be a special treat for those attending the 26th SXSW festival in Austin, TX. The debut will be about two weeks ahead of its theatrical bow, since Universal has pushed it back a week to March 22nd.SYNOPSIS: A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.