1/16/2019
James McAvoy Isn't Sure The X-Men Make Sense In The MCU
The X-Men will be making their way to Marvel Studios once the Disney/Fox deal wraps up, and the hope for millions of fans is that it will lead to a crossover with the Avengers. But at this point there's no clear direction for those characters, and whether or not they will actually become part of the MCU.
In a recent conversation with Yahoo, James McAvoy was asked about the X-Men possibly facing the Avengers someday, and he doesn't seem to think Marvel's mutants would make for a natural fit in that universe...
“I don’t know if the X-Men could go into the Marvel universe, I’m not sure. Maybe they could? But I think what’s different about the Avengers universe anyway is you’ve only got a couple of superheroes in the world. There’s a good amount, but there’s like a couple of football teams’ worth, you know what I mean? Whereas in the X-Men world you’re potentially saying there are hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of [superheroes] and the social implication of that is different.”
McAvoy's not wrong, but that would hardly be a deal breaker for Kevin Feige. If Marvel Comics can find a way to have the X-Men and Avengers co-exist then surely it can be done on the big screen. It's still likely that Feige reboots the whole so as to find a way to fit the X-Men into the framework that's been working so well for a decade.
McAvoy can be seen next in this weekend's Glass, and later this year in Dark Phoenix.