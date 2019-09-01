'Hotel Mumbai' Trailer: Armie Hammer And Dev Patel Face The 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Debuting last year at TIFF, director and co-writer Anthony Maras'is getting a big push ahead of its upcoming theatrical release. It was less than a month ago that we saw the first trailer hit, and now today brings a second look at the drama which depicts the real-life 2008 Mumbai terror attack on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India, with Dev Patel and Armie Hammer playing two of the hostages who must do whatever it takes to survive.Along with Patel and Hammer, the film co-stars Jason Isaacs,'s Nazanin Boniadi, and Anupam Kher from. The 2008 siege was led by the Islamic terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, who targeted specifically as a symbol of Indian progress.is less about the operation that ended the hostage situation, and about the lives of the people trapped inside.Here's the synopsis:opens March 29th.