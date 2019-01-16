'High Life' Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is A Death Row Inmate On A Deadly Space Mission

says Robert Pattinson's protagonist in the new trailer for Claire Denis'. It almost sounds like something his character fromwould say, without the whole recycling bit. Debuting to great buzz on the festival circuit last year,casts Pattinson, Andre Benjamin, and Mia Goth into a dark, sensual look at the great beyond.Pattinson plays Monte, a convict whose shot at redemption gets him sent into deep space on a dangerous mission to a black hole in hopes of finding a new energy source. As if that wasn't already a pretty terrible predicament, the arrival of Dr. Dibs (Juliette Binoche) takes the "worst-case" scenario to an all new level as she subjects Monte and the other convicts to bizarre fertility experiments.And as you can see by the new trailer, that's just the beginning of things getting weird. Denis' decades-long career has been marked by her exploration of the strange and ambiguous, so to see her apply that to a genre perfectly-suited to it should be a real treat. Here's the official synopsis:hits theaters on April 12th.