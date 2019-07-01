HBO Reveals First Footage From 'Game Of Thrones', 'Watchmen' And More

So the Golden Globes probably didn't go as HBO planned, with only one win going to Patricia Clarkson for, but the network isn't letting that stop them hyping up their lineup of anticipated shows. And tops on just about everybody's list is the final season of, which we are now finally getting the first footage from.While brief, what we get is the forming of a union between Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) now that they have common foes. But you know Sansa must have quietly hated to tell her, “Winterfell is yours, your grace,” and this won't be the end of the issue. This is the game of thrones, after all, and everybody has a play at power to make. Just wait until the Lannisters get mixed up in this mess. While there's no firm date,will arrive some time in April.HBO's teaser also included a look at Damon Lindelof's remixed version of, based on the classic Alan Moore graphic novel. There isn't an awful lot to chew on here, but we do see some of the same peacekeeper figures that were in previous photos, plus at least one character that looks like a new take on Rorschach. Along with Golden Globe and Emmy winner Regina King the series stars Jeremy Irons, Louis Gossett Jr., Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Adelaide Clemens, Frances Fisher, and more.There is also a look at Meryl Streep in the second season of, plus footage from Veep,, and more shows that HBO is counting on to make a lot of waves in 2019.Check out the sizzle reel below.