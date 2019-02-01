'Happy Death Day 2U' Trailer Rings In A Bloody New Year

Whenopened in October 2017 I don't think there were a lot of expectations. It looked like just another run-of-the-mill horror that would probably do well on opening weekend then fade from memory. But that's not what happened. The cleverly-designed film about a college woman who is murdered on her birthday and keeps reliving her death, earned $122M on a budget of just $5M. It didn't take long for numbers like that to lead to a sequel, and here's the new trailer for Happy Death Day 2U, which doesn't look to have changed the premise all that much.Jessica Rothe returns as Tree Gelbman, who thought she had broken the timeloop that saw her murdered over and over again. But just as she begins to lead a better life with her boyfriend Carter (Israel Broussard), death comes calling for her again.Christopher Landon () returns to direct, and he wrote the script this time around. Suraj Sharma, Ruby Modine, Sarah Yarkin, and Steve Zissis co-star.I'm a little concerned that Landon's script won't have the dark humor of previous writer Scott Lobdell, but I have to admit this is one of the early-year flicks that is high on my list of things to see.opens February 14th 2019.