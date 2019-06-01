'Hanna' Trailer: Joe Wright's Assassin Flick Is Now An Amazon Series

While Joe Wright's filmography is impressive, for me his best film remains. The arts action-drama starred multi-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan as the titular child assassin, who breaks from her programming and goes on the run from her government handlers. It's one of those films, like Steve McQueen's, that shows what an auteur filmmaker can do to elevate a familiar genre. While the film was far from a hit, it's highly regarded and remains popular, which is why Amazon sought to turn it into a TV series.The series won't feature the star power of Ronan or her co-stars Cate Blanchett and Eric Bana, but one can hardly complain about the new casting. Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman star, having previously worked together on, while relatively-unknown actress Esme Creed-Miles takes the title role. Enos will play the agent sent to track Hanna down, while Kinnaman is the father who raised and trained her to be a killer.In the newly-released teaser we see a baby Hanna being kidnapped straight out of her crib, otherwise we don't get much else about the plot. Directing the series will be Sarah Adina Smith, best known for the Rami Malek film, with each episode penned by David Farr.hits Amazon in March.