1/07/2019
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Wins Best Best Picture And Best Actor For, 'A Star Is Born' Nearly Shutout
The 76th Golden Globes were held tonight in Beverly Hills, and a night that was pretty much by-the-book throughout ended on at least one shocking note. The Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody came away with the win for Best Picture Drama, besting the predicted favorite, A Star is Born. The writing was on the wall earlier in the night when Rami Malek defeated Bradley Cooper for the Best Actor Drama prize. The Queen musical-drama has been one of the biggest box office smashes of the year with $743M worldwide.
Overall, A Star is Born was very nearly shut out, only winning Best Original Song for "Shallow." Glenn Close's commanding performance in The Wife earned her Best Actress Drama, surpassing presumed frontrunner Lady Gaga. Christian Bale, who thanked Satan for helping to inspire his performance as Dick Cheney, won Best Actor Musical or Comedy for Vice. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse continued to web up accolades, earning Best Animated Feature. Alfonso Cuaron's heartfelt drama Roma earned him Best Director and the Best Foreign Language awards.
The full list of winners is below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody” – WINNER
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“A Star Is Born”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close (“The Wife”) – WINNER
Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)
Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”)
Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)
Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)
Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)
Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)
Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) – WINNER
John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book” – WINNER
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Vice”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”)
Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) – WINNER
Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”)
Charlize Theron (“Tully”)
Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale (“Vice”) – WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)
Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)
Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”)
John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams (“Vice”)
Claire Foy (“First Man”)
Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) – WINNER
Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)
Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”) – WINNER
Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)
Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”)
Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)
Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mirai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language“Capernaum”
“Girl”
“Never Look Away”
“Roma” – WINNER
“Shoplifters”
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)
Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”) – WINNER
Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)
Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)
Adam McKay (“Vice”)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)
Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
Adam McKay (“Vice”)
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”) – WINNER
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”)
Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”)
Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”)
Justin Hurwitz (“First Man”) – WINNER
Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)
“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)
“Requiem For a Private War” (“A Private War”)
“Revelation’ (“Boy Erased”)
“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”) – WINNER
Best Television Series – Drama
“The Americans” – WINNER
“Bodyguard”
“Homecoming”
“Killing Eve”
“Pose”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) – WINNER
Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
Stephan James (“Homecoming”)
Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”) – WINNER
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
“Barry” (HBO)
“The Good Place” (NBC)
“Kidding” (Showtime)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix) – WINNER
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”)
Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”)
Alison Brie (“Glow”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) – WINNER
Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”)
Jim Carrey (“Kidding”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) – WINNER
Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“The Alienist” (TNT)
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX) – WINNER
“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)
“Sharp Objects” (HBO)
“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)
Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”) – WINNER
Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)
Laura Dern (“The Tale”)
Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)
Daniel Bruhl (“The Alienist”)
Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”) – WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)
Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”) – WINNER
Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)
Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionAlan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) – WINNER
Henry Winkler (“Barry”)