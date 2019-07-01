Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Wins Best Best Picture And Best Actor For, 'A Star Is Born' Nearly Shutout

The 76th Golden Globes were held tonight in Beverly Hills, and a night that was pretty much by-the-book throughout ended on at least one shocking note. The Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody came away with the win for Best Picture Drama, besting the predicted favorite,. The writing was on the wall earlier in the night when Rami Malek defeated Bradley Cooper for the Best Actor Drama prize. The Queen musical-drama has been one of the biggest box office smashes of the year with $743M worldwide.Overall,was very nearly shut out, only winning Best Original Song for "Shallow." Glenn Close's commanding performance inearned her Best Actress Drama, surpassing presumed frontrunner Lady Gaga. Christian Bale, who thanked Satan for helping to inspire his performance as Dick Cheney, won Best Actor Musical or Comedy forcontinued to web up accolades, earning Best Animated Feature. Alfonso Cuaron's heartfelt dramaearned him Best Director and the Best Foreign Language awards.The full list of winners is below.“Black Panther”“BlacKkKlansman”“If Beale Street Could Talk”“A Star Is Born”Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”)Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”)Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”)Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”)“Crazy Rich Asians”“The Favourite”“Mary Poppins Returns”“Vice”Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”)Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”)Charlize Theron (“Tully”)Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”)Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”)John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”)Amy Adams (“Vice”)Claire Foy (“First Man”)Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”)Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)“Incredibles 2”“Isle of Dogs”“Mirai”“Ralph Breaks the Internet”“Capernaum”“Girl”“Never Look Away”“Shoplifters”Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)Adam McKay (“Vice”)Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)Adam McKay (“Vice”)Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”)Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”)Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”)Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”)“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)“Requiem For a Private War” (“A Private War”)“Revelation’ (“Boy Erased”)“Bodyguard”“Homecoming”“Killing Eve”“Pose”Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)Keri Russell (“The Americans”)Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)Stephan James (“Homecoming”)Billy Porter (“Pose”)Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)“Barry” (HBO)“The Good Place” (NBC)“Kidding” (Showtime)“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”)Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”)Alison Brie (“Glow”)Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”)Jim Carrey (“Kidding”)Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)Bill Hader (“Barry”)“The Alienist” (TNT)“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)“Sharp Objects” (HBO)“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)Laura Dern (“The Tale”)Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)Daniel Bruhl (“The Alienist”)Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)Henry Winkler (“Barry”)