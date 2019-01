Funko Pop To Jump On the Animated Adaptation Train!

In a move so obvious I'm amazed I didn't question how it hasn't happened yet, a source on Twitter, Daniel Richtman who writes for SuperBroMovies.com , has posted an image purported to be the WB Animation slate for the coming years and the first entry on the list is Funko Pop/Funkville. In a world where Lego has becoming an animation giant it's amazing that it took so long for someone to adapt the curiously addictive collectible figures. I remember thinking these were so stupid, then I was given one, then I bought one.....now I have like 50 of them. I seriously don't know why they're so addictive, perhaps it's the WIDE range of licenses so far ranging that you can have Albert Einstein standing next to Lion-O in your collection. It's because of those licenses that this thing could really work. Obviously with something so beloved we're all going straight to thinking it will be a quality flick like, but there were a LOT of factors that went into that. A good story being the first and most important ingredient. Obviously the minds behind Funko know a think or two about pleasing an audience, I just hope their influence extends to the movie rights. Oddly, next to the Funko listing I find myself getting slightly too excited at seeing a somewhat retro trend in their slate with, a Wile E. Coyote flick I'm assuming, andas well. Gotta respect the old school!If you need a Funko Film Fix before WB gets their movie to theaters I HIGHLY recommendon Netflix.Check Out Richtman's tweet below and let us know how you feel about this news