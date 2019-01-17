'Fast Color' Trailer: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is A Superhuman On The Run

In the vein ofand other grounded superhero movies, Julia Hart'sis about the personal cost that comes with such extraordinary abilities. Debuting to strong reviews at last year's SXSW, the film stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a woman who must go on the run after her powers are uncovered. The only place she has to go is back home and to the family she abandoned years earlier.For those who don't know Hart, she received critical acclaim for 2016's road trip drama,, which starred Timothee Chalamet and Lily Rabe. She co-wrotewith her husband andproducer Jordan Horowitz, aka the guy who had to announceas Best Picture during that infamous Academy Awards screwup.Also starring David Strathairn, Lorraine Toussaint, Saniyya Sidney, and Christopher Denham,opens March 29th.