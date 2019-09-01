1/09/2019
Don't Expect 'Dark Phoenix' To Show Jubilee Any Love, Either
Poor Jubilation Lee, Fox's X-Men movies just don't want to show her any love. The high-energy, firecrackin' Jubilee is one of Marvel's most popular mutants, but on the big screen she's appeared in four movies played by three different actresses. Her biggest appearance by far was in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse, played by To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Lana Condor in her debut role, but still she's had virtually no dialogue. And if you were hoping that would change with Dark Phoenix, think again.
Speaking with Collider about her role in Syfy's Deadly Class series, Condor confirmed that not only will Jubilee go unheard in Dark Phoenix, she'll go unseen as well.
“No, I didn’t end up doing ‘Dark Phoenix’ ‘cause I was doing ‘To All the Boys.' I hope ‘X-Men’ lives on so hopefully in the future I’ll be able to go back to that family because it’s where I feel very indebted and loyal to.”
Well, she made the right call there. Dark Phoenix is a film that nobody has many expectations for, while To All the Boys I've Loved Before became a phenomenon last summer and will have Condor returning for the sequel. While X-Men may have put her on the map, sorta, Condor has taken the ball and run with it.
Condor still feels a lot of love for the X-men franchise, and while nobody knows what will happen to it over at Disney, she hopes it continues on so she can possibly make a return...
Dark Phoenix opens June 7th. Condor can be seen in Syfy's Deadly Class beginning on January 16th.