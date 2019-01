Don't Expect 'Dark Phoenix' To Show Jubilee Any Love, Either

Poor Jubilation Lee, Fox's X-Men movies just don't want to show her any love. The high-energy, firecrackin' Jubilee is one of Marvel's most popular mutants, but on the big screen she's appeared in four movies played by three different actresses. Her biggest appearance by far was in 2016's, played by's Lana Condor in her debut role, but still she's had virtually no dialogue. And if you were hoping that would change with, think again.Speaking with Collider about her role in Syfy'sseries, Condor confirmed that not only will Jubilee go unheard in, she'll go unseen as well.Well, she made the right call there.is a film that nobody has many expectations for, whilebecame a phenomenon last summer and will have Condor returning for the sequel. While X-Men may have put her on the map, sorta, Condor has taken the ball and run with it.Condor still feels a lot of love for the X-men franchise, and while nobody knows what will happen to it over at Disney, she hopes it continues on so she can possibly make a return...opens June 7th. Condor can be seen in Syfy'sbeginning on January 16th.