Disney's 'Pinocchio' Hits The Skids As Paul King Exits As Director

Disney may have a bunch of live-action remakes on the way, including yesterday's reveal of, but it appears one their biggest projects has hit a major snag. Disney'sfilm, which was anticipated largely because of the presence ofdirector Paul King, has been delayed and may even be canceled upon news that King has dropped out.The word comes from Seamus McGarvey, who was chosen by King to be his cinematographer on the film. McGarvey breaks down the whole mess to Discussing Film ...No reason was given for King's departure, and honestly it doesn't really matter. Disney will want to find someone to replace him, but King was a huge draw given how beloved his Paddington movies are. Also, there's Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio film developing at Netflix, which is going to occupy a lot of attention.Hopefully, whenever Disney getsgoing again they decide to keep Tom Hanks. Who doesn't want to see Hanks as Gepetto?